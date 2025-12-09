A disturbing incident has come to light from Bihar, where a man was seen pushing a stretcher to take the body of his deceased mother home. The incident took place in Bihar's Nawada. Multiple videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. It is reported that the man was forced to push a stretcher with the body of his mother after he was allegedly denied an ambulance. According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday night, December 7, when Ajay Sao's mother suddenly fell ill. He rushed his mother to the Primary Health Centre in Akbarpur, where she died. However, when he asked for an ambulance to take the body of his mother home for one last time, the request was denied. It is reported that a staffer allegedly told him that the facility does not provide ambulances for the dead. It is also learnt that Sao was given the stretcher after his wife and son stayed back at the facility as guarantors until he returned the stretcher. Bettiah: Viral Video of 2 People Dragging Naked Dead Body on Staircase at GMCH Sparks Outrage, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj and AAP Slam Bihar Govt (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Man Drags Stretcher With Mother's Body From Hospital to Home in Bihar

Nawada: स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था को शर्मसार करती तस्वीर शव ले जाने के लिए नहीं मिली एम्बुलेंस.. शव को स्ट्रेचर पर ले जाने को मजबूर pic.twitter.com/zbXmLqcddm — News18 Bihar (@News18Bihar) December 9, 2025

Family Takes Body of Woman Home on Stretcher After Not Getting an Ambulance

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of News18 Bihar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)