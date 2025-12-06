A wedding in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya erupted into chaos when a dispute over a shortage of rasgullas triggered a violent clash between the bride’s and groom’s families. CCTV video footage now viral on X shows guests punching, shoving, and even swinging red plastic chairs at one another. The fight broke out on November 29 at a hotel where the bride’s family was staying, moments after the wedding rituals ended. Police said tensions flared when the bride’s family complained that the sweets had run out at the food counter. Within minutes, a full-scale brawl unfolded, with guests using chairs, plates and other items as weapons, even as the couple was on their way to the wedding hall. ‘Don’t Want To Die Packed in a Drum’: Bride Elopes With Lover 10 Days After Wedding in UP’s Chandauli; Police Hand Her Over to Lover After Husband Refuses to Take Her Back (Watch Video).

Violent Fight Breaks Out at Marriage Function Over Rasgulla Shortage in Bihar

In Bihar's Bodhgaya, relatives from the bride and groom's side exchange blows and throw chairs at each other after Rasgullas ran short during the dinner. But nothing comes close to the top fight at the podium - Battle of Baghpat. pic.twitter.com/l7a5Le9rBb — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)