According to Virudhunagar police officials in Tamil Nadu, two persons died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory on Tuesday. The incident reportedly took place in the Sivakasi region of Virudhunagar district of the state. As per initial reports, several individuals were also left injured in the incident. West Bengal Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises to Nine, Owner of Egra Factory Absconding.

Blast in Firecracker Factory in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Two people died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district: Virudhunagar police pic.twitter.com/Y6SGcsGmO7 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

