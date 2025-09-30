A businessman’s son, Nabeer, in Gandhidham, crashed his BMW into a road divider while driving under the influence of alcohol, raising concerns over reckless driving. Alert locals quickly informed the police, preventing a potentially serious accident. Videos from the scene show Nabeer chewing tobacco and giving muffled responses as residents surround the car. Police can be seen removing him from the vehicle and escorting him to a police van amid the onlookers. The B Division Police have registered a case for drink and drive, and further investigation is underway. BMW Car Accident in Gandhinagar: Speeding Luxury Car Crushes Beautician to Death While Crossing Road in Gujarat, Driver Detained (Watch Video).

Businessman’s Son Caught After Crashing BMW Car While Drunk Driving in Gujarat

Eating Gutka after alcohol wont sober you up! Proof 👇#Gujarat Gandhidham - Son of a prominent businessman drove his BMW drunk, lost control & crashed into a road divider. Locals handed him to police pic.twitter.com/Y4oTtw1Uib — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Nabila Jamal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)