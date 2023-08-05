In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a youth was allegedly attacked with a bomb in Prayagraj. Multiple videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The 32-second video clip shows a masked miscreant first attacking the victim and then hurling a bomb at him in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. The video also shows the victim having a narrow escape as the miscreant throws a bomb at him. The incident is said to have taken place in Ainuddinpur of Kareli police station area. After the incident came to light, the police registered a case and began investigating the matter. Uttar Pradesh: Son of Local Journalist Hit By Car, Beaten To Death With Iron Rod in Pratapgarh; Investigation Underway (Watch Video).

Unknown Assailant Attacks Man With Bomb in Prayagraj

Watch the Viral Video Here:

