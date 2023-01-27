The 20-year-old son of a local journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district was beaten to death with an iron rod by unidentified men, police said on Thursday. Vishal Pandey, a resident of Ror village of the Baghrai police station area was allegedly hit by a car and beaten to death with an iron rod on Wednesday night under suspicious circumstances in Atarsui Badli ka Purwa village. Cops have registered a case against seven persons including the former village head, Rang Bahadur on the complaint of the family of the deceased. It is suspected that the reason behind the murder is an old enmity between the victim's family and the accused. Further, station in-charge, Avan Dixit has also been suspended for showing laxity. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Boy Killed by Unidentified Person in Prayagraj, Body Found With Throat Slit

Youth Beaten to Death in Pratapgarh:

