The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in the PMLA Case. The money laundering case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, Deshmukh continues to be lodged in judicial custody in Arthur Road prison since he is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case. Maharashtra MLC Elections 2022: Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas of Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh To Cast Vote for MLC Polls.

Anil Deshmukh Granted Bail:

Bombay High Court grants bail to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, in a money laundering case. The bail has been granted on a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh. — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

