The Bombay High Court will begin holding sittings in Kolhapur from August 18, 2025. The move, authorised by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe under Section 51(3) of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, has been approved by the Governor of Maharashtra and notified in the Maharashtra Government Gazette (Extraordinary) dated August 1. Kolhapur will become the fifth city for the High Court's sittings, joining Mumbai (principal seat) and benches in Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Panaji (Goa). Taunting Wife About Her Complexion Is Not Cruelty Under Section 498A of IPC, Says Bombay High Court; Acquits Man Convicted for Wife's Suicide.

Bombay High Court To Start Kolhapur Bench From August 18

#BigBreaking: Bombay High Court to get its fourth bench at Kolhapur district in Maharashtra from August 18, 2025. #BombayHighCourt #KolhapurBench pic.twitter.com/Le97APV4G4 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 1, 2025

