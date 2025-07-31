Recently, the Bombay High Court said that taunting a wife about her complexion would not amount to cruelty under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Justice SM Modak delivered the judgment on July 11 in the case Sadashiv Parbati Rupnawar vs. The State of Maharashtra. According to a report in Bar and Bench, the case pertained to the conviction of a husband for abetment of suicide and cruelty to his wife, who had died by suicide in 1995, two years after their marriage in 1993. The prosecution had alleged that the wife, Prema, was subjected to harassment for her dark complexion and her inability to prepare food properly. The trial court had convicted the husband, sentencing him to five years of imprisonment. However, his father, who was also chargesheeted, was acquitted. After examining the evidence, Justice Modak said that the prosecution had failed to establish a clear link between the alleged harassment and the wife’s suicide. "Though Prema was being taunted on account of her complexion, I do not think that it will fall within the explanation to Section 498-A of the Indian Penal Code," the court said. The Bombay HC set aside the 1998 trial court decision and acquitted the husband. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Maharashtra Government Tells Bombay High Court It Will Allow Household Ganpati Idol Immersion Only in Artificial Ponds.

