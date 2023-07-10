A total of 35 homemade explosives were discovered in a field and a pond in Beldanga, Murshidabad, on the day of the Panchayat elections' re-voting on Monday. As soon as the local Police and a bomb disposal crew arrived at the scene, the bombs were defused. Meanwhile, even as re-polling is taking place in almost 700 polling stations spread across 19 districts of the state, the number of people killed in the West Bengal panchayat election-related violence increased to 20 on Monday. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Repolling: Voting Rigged in Thousands of Booths, Says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari; Announces to Move Calcutta High Court With Evidence.

35 Crude Bombs Recovered From Pond in Murshidabad

#WATCH | West Bengal: On re-polling day of the Panchayat elections, 35 crude bombs were recovered from a pond and a field in Beldanga area of Murshidabad. A team of bomb disposal squad immediately reached the spot along with the local Police to neutralise the bombs. pic.twitter.com/oHbN2qvBxq — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

