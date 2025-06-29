A controversial incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district on June 28, when a 60-year-old Muslim man, identified as Ali Mohammad of Daharpur Kala village, was seen offering namaz inside the premises of a Brahmadev temple in Papad village, under Dataganj police station limits. Ali Mohammad, a longtime temple caretaker from the same village, has been serving and caring for cows for decades. A video of the act went viral on social media, sparking widespread anger among Hindu groups. Following the uproar, local residents reported the matter to police, prompting an FIR to be registered. The accused was arrested, and legal proceedings have begun. Dataganj Circle Officer Krishna Kumar Tiwari confirmed the arrest, stating that the police are taking the matter seriously due to its potential to disrupt communal harmony. Telangana: Train Services Disrupted as Woman Drives Car on Track Near Ranga Reddy, Video Goes Viral.

