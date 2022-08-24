Businessman Raj Kundra has filed an application before the court seeking discharge in the alleged porn racket case. Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police’s crime branch last year in July along with the IT head of his company, Ryan Thorpe. The arrest was made for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'HotShots'.

Check Tweet:

Businessman Raj Kundra has filed an application before a magistrate's court here seeking that he be discharged from a case related to alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)