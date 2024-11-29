A viral video from Islamabad shows Pakistan police allegedly pushing a supporter of former PM Imran Khan from a 25-foot-high stack of cargo containers during protests demanding Khan’s release. The man, seen offering prayers atop the containers, was reportedly pushed by armed security personnel and fell head-first to the pavement after briefly hanging on with his fingers. The incident occurred at the corner of Jinnah and Ataturk Avenues, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters had gathered. PTI has accused the police of brutality, calling it one of many violent acts against their demonstrations, leading to the protests being called off. The man’s condition remains unknown, while the video has drawn widespread criticism. Pakistan Protest: Police Constable Killed, Dozens Injured During PTI’s Protests in Islamabad (See Pic and Video).

Imran Khan Supporter Pushed Off Containers by Pakistan Police

Pakistani police throw man from three-story-high stack of shipping containers while he is praying pic.twitter.com/vjaVXza4Vb — Bad Cops 🚨 (@CopsGoneWrong) November 27, 2024

