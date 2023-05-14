Inspiration can come from anywhere, and so does inspiring stories. A 15-year-old girl identified as Kafi, an acid attack survivor, from Chandigarh, scored 95.2% in her CBSE Class 10 results. The girl also topped her school. "I studied for 5-6 hours every day. My parents and teachers supported me a lot. I want to become an IAS officer and serve my country," Kafi said. Her father shared her story. He said, " When Kafi was 3 years old, our neighbours attacked her with acid after which she lost her eyesight. I faced many difficulties but I overcame all challenges and educated my daughter. She wants to prepare for IAS and I am supporting her." CBSE Exam Result 2023: Delhi Girl With Cerebral Palsy Scores 94.8% in Class 10 Examination.

Acid Attack Survivor Passes Class 10 Exams:

"When Kafi was 3 years old, our neighbours attacked her with acid after which she lost her eyesight. I faced many difficulties but I overcame all challenges and educated my daughter. She wants to prepare for IAS and I am supporting her," says Pawan, father of Kafi pic.twitter.com/7plkTpeRrq — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

