A student of Delhi’s Vasant Valley school, who has cerebral palsy, is one of the best scorers in the CBSE Class 10 examination. Zehn Kashyap secured 94.8% marks in CBSE Class 10 exam 2023. What is likely to inspire people is that It is difficult for Zehn Kashyap to move, sit, and even speak. However, she never let the situation become a weakness for her and did well in the exams. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023: Child Actor Suhani Sethi Scores 99 in Two Subjects!.

Student With Cerebral Palsy Secures 94.8% Marks

