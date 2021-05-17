The Chardham Yatra 2021 has been temporarily suspended in the wake of COVID-19. According to an announcement made by Uttarakhand DIPR, only rituals are being performed with no pilgrims allowed. The portals of the Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district opened today at 5 AM.

In view of the COVID pandemic, 'Chardham Yatra' is temporarily suspended. Only rituals are being performed with no pilgrims allowed: Uttarakhand DIPR — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

