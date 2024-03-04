The Inda Army, on Monday, March 4, said that its Cheetah helicopter made a precautionary landing in Jammu and Kashmir. The Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a precautionary landing due to some technical issue in fields at Hathal village of Sunderbani tehsil of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir at around noon today. "The chopper has now flown back to its destination," Indian Army officials said. Chetak Helicopter Emergency Landing: Indian Army Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing in Farm Fields in Rajasthan.

Cheetah Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing

An Indian Army/Cheetah helicopter made a precautionary landing due to some technical issue in fields at Hathal village of Sunderbani tehsil of Rajouri district (J&K) at around 12 noon today. The chopper has now flown back to its destination: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/VBPBO4yuci — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

