In an unfortunate incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, an old building under renovation collapsed in Chennai. As per reports, the old building under renovation at Armenian Street, near Parrys Corner collapsed. A few workers who were working on the site are feared to be trapped under the debris. A rescue operation is underway. Chennai Fire: Blaze Erupts in 14th Floor of LIC Building in Anna Salai (See Pics).

Old Building Under Renovation Collapses

Chennai | An old building under renovation at Armenian Street, near Parrys Corner collapses. A few workers are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/PlmCsr7pAB — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)