Chennai, April 2: A major fire broke out in the 14th floor of the LIC building in Anna Salai here on Sunday evening, officials said.

The fire and rescue teams have arrived on the spot and are trying to douse the fire. Tamil Nadu Fire: Blaze Erupts on Top Floor Of LIC Building in Chennai (See Pics).

The Fire Services in Chennai said that the situation is under control. Further details are awaited

