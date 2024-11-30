Chennai is grappling with waterlogged streets as torrential rains lash the city ahead of Cyclone Fengal's landfall. Several areas in the district, including Egmore, witnessed severe waterlogging, causing inconvenience to residents. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, on the evening of November 30. The cyclone is predicted to hit with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph. Visuals from Egmore, shared by local residents, capture the intensity of the downpour as the city braces for the storm. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors and avoid waterlogged areas for their safety. Cyclone Fengal Update: Multiple Flights Affected in Chennai Due to Heavy Rains As Cyclonic Storm Expected To Make Landfall Today (Watch Video).

Cyclone Fengal Triggers Heavy Downpour, Waterlogging Across the City

#TamilNadu | Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Chennai district amid heavy rainfall As per @Indiametdept, Cyclone Fengal is to cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry.#FengalStorm #CycloneFengal #CycloneAlert pic.twitter.com/8q2QHs7dhp — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 30, 2024

