In a shocking incident that took place in Chhattisgarh, an IED attack was carried out on a vehicle carrying DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel near Aranpur. As per reports, the IED attack took place in Dantewada district. Reportedly, the IED was planted by Naxals. As per reports, ten policemen and one civilian were killed in the blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. Naxal Camp Busted by STF in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

IED Attack in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh | IED attack on a vehicle carrying DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district. The IED was planted by naxals. pic.twitter.com/3q2I8aSuKw — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Ten Policemen, One Civilian Killed

Ten policemen, one civilian killed in blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada: officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2023

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reacts on IED Attack

#WATCH | On reports of an IED attack by naxals on security personnel in Dantewada, claiming the lives of 11 personnel, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last… https://t.co/n1YV67sIoi pic.twitter.com/CC8Dj0uAca — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)