The Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday, November 3, said that a woman Naxalite carrying a reward of INR 14 lakh on her head surrendered in Balaghat on Saturday, November 1. The woman Naxalite identified as Sunita laid down arms on November 1 before Rupendra Dhurve, assistant commander of Hawk Force, a specialised anti-Naxal unit of the MP police. A video showing Sunita laying down her arms has also surfaced online. It is learned that Sunita is 22 years old and hails from the Veerman Indravati area of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. After her surrender, Sunita will get INR 39 lakh, a house, land, and job facilities under the state government's rehabilitation policy. ‘258 Maoists Surrender in Two Days Cross Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra’; Amit Shah Declares Naxalism Is ‘Breathing Its Last’.

22-Year-Old Naxalite With INR 14 Lakh Bounty Surrenders in Balaghat

मासूम सी दिखने वाली सुनीता 14 लाख की इनामी नक्सली है। 14 लाख! हाँ सही सुना 14 लाख।सोचिए ये अच्छे से बोल भी नहीं पा रही है। डरी-सहमी है। इसका ब्रेन वाश करने वाले दुर्दांत हैवान कौन हैं? ऐसे कितने मासूमों की दरिंदों ने लाइफ़ बर्बाद कर दी! इस नक्सली की क्या ही उम्र होगी? एक ही… pic.twitter.com/IEpWoJQzGh — Shubham Shukla (@Shubhamshuklamp) November 3, 2025

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Issues Statement

14 लाख रुपए की इनामी नक्सली सुनीता ने आज बालाघाट में आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है। उससे बड़ी संख्या में हथियार व अन्य सामग्री बरामद की गई है। इस सफलता के लिए पुलिस बल प्रशंसा की पात्र है। अब जो कुछ नक्सली बचे हैं, वे आत्मसमर्पण करें या फिर पुलिस का सामना करने के लिए तैयार रहें। pic.twitter.com/JJJGSKWtlL — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 2, 2025

Top Woman Naxal Surrenders in Balaghat

