A villager was killed and another went missing in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. The blast took place under Chhotadongar police station area, news agency ANI reported on November 24. A search operation was being conducted in the area following the IED blast, said Narayanpur police. Further details in the matter are awaited. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: CRPF Personnel Rescue Villager Injured in IED Blast in Bijapur During Second Phase of Polling (See Pic).

IED Blast in Chhattisgarh:

Chhattisgarh | One villager was killed, and another is missing in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in the Chhotadongar police station area of Narayanpur district. A search operation is currently underway in the area: Narayanpur Police — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 24, 2023

