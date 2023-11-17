On the second phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 today, the CRPF personnel rescued a villager injured in an IED blast by the Maoists in the Bijapur district. The CRPF provided preliminary treatment to the injured villager and then arranged for his further treatment at the healthcare centre in Gangaloor. A photo of the CRPF jawans carrying the villager has surfaced on social media. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: ITBP Jawan Killed in IED Blast in Gariaband During Second Phase of Polling.

CRPF Personnel Rescue Villager Injured in IED Blast

