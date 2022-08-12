In a shocking incident, Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo's relative Bir Bhadra Pratap Singh, popularly known as Sachin Singh was found dead near a railway track in Bilaspur’s Belgahana. According to reports, Singh was found dead after he allegedly fell from the train. "The post-mortem is done," Chhattisgarh Police said.

