Union Health Minister Mansulh Mandaviya on Tuesday has said that pricing of Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 Vaccine for children, ZyCoV-D, is under discussion. Notably, ZyCoV-D is the first indigenously manufactured needle-free COVID-19 vaccine which is approved for children aged above 12 for emergency use in the country.

Tweet By ANI:

