A CISF personnel saved a life of a passenger who suffered cardiac arrest at the Ahmedabad airport. The video, shared by the CISF on Twitter, was captioned "Service to Humanity - Beyond the Mandate. Prompt response by CISF personnel saved the precious life of a passenger by administering CPR @ Ahmedabad Airport." A timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) invariably helps in saving the life of a person when they suffer from cardiac arrest. Viral Video: Woman Sub-Inspector Performs CPR, Saves Life of Man Who Suffered Heart Attack on Road in Gwalior.

CISF Personnel Performs CPR on Passenger:

Service to Humanity - Beyond the Mandate. Prompt response by CISF personnel saved the precious life of a passenger by administering CPR @ Ahmedabad Airport. #CISFTHEHONESTFORCE#PROTECTIONandSECURITY with #HUMANITY@HMOIndia @MoCA_GoI@AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/poc6C7md6Y — CISF (@CISFHQrs) December 20, 2022

