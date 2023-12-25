While addressing an event on the Christmas Day 2023, CJI Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud said a new set of chambers will be constructed for the members of the bar who do not have allocated spaces. "We have acquired a land adjacent to the premises of the Supreme Court. A new set of chambers will be made for the members of our bar, who currently do not have chambers", CJI Chandrachud said while speaking at the event on Monday, December 25. Conference rooms, consultation rooms for the members of the bar are likely to be constructed in the new premises. CJI Chandrachud made the announcement while addressing a Christmas 2023 program held inside the Supreme Court premises. Christmas 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Greet People on Merry Christmas.

CJI DY Chandrachud Christmas 2023 Event in Supreme Court:

#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing the Christmas Day program at the Supreme Court of India, CJI DY Chandrachud says, "... A new set of chambers will be constructed for the members of our bar, who currently do not have chambers, for which we have acquired the adjacent land (to the SC)...… pic.twitter.com/SVYo3CW88L — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

