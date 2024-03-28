More than 500 prominent lawyers, including Harish Salve, wrote to CJI DY Chandradchud expressing concern over attempts to undermine the judiciary’s integrity on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted on the letter to CJI in a recent tweet via his official X handle. “To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture. 5 decades ago itself they had called for a "committed judiciary" - they shamelessly want commitment from others for their selfish interests but desist from any commitment towards the nation. No wonder 140 crore Indians are rejecting them”, the tweet read. 'It's Time to Stand Up for Our Courts': Prominent Lawyers Write Letter to CJI DY Chandrachud, Urge Him to Safeguard Judiciary From Political and Professional Pressure.

PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Prominent Lawyers' Letter to CJI

To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture. 5 decades ago itself they had called for a "committed judiciary" - they shamelessly want commitment from others for their selfish interests but desist from any commitment towards the nation. No wonder 140 crore Indians… https://t.co/dgLjuYONHH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2024

