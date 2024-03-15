During the hearing of a case in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud asked a counsel whether he was hungry or not. "Are you not hungry? Go and have your lunch (smiles)," CJIDY Chandrachud said. The incident took place when the counsel kept arguing as the Supreme Court bench was rising for lunch. The Courtroom Exchange between CJI and the counsel has gone viral on social media. ‘There is a Vaidya, He’ll Arrange Medicine’: CJI DY Chandrachud Recalls PM Narendra Modi’s Call During His Battle With COVID-19 (Watch Video).

Are You Not Hungry?

#SupremeCourt #CourtroomExchange Counsel kept arguing even as the bench was rising for lunch CJI: Are you not hungry? Go and have your lunch (smiles). pic.twitter.com/vbNZTwTigT — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 15, 2024

