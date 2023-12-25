New Delhi, December 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas. PM Modi in a post on X said, "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy.

"We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ." Kharge also greeted the people and said, "Christmas epitomises the spirit of forgiveness, peace and togetherness. ‘We Recall the Noble Teachings of Lord Christ’: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People on Christmas 2023

"Values like caring for all living beings and compassion for the needy add a unique dimension of sharing to this joyous festival. May the festivities usher in new beginnings of hope, happiness and prosperity for everyone. Merry Christmas," he said. Merry Christmas 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Christmas With WhatsApp Status Video, Greetings and Quotes to Loved Ones

PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Merry Christmas

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2023

Mallikarjun Kharge Greets People on Merry Christmas

Christmas epitomises the spirit of forgiveness, peace and togetherness. Values like caring for all living beings and compassion for the needy add a unique dimension of sharing to this joyous festival. May the festivities usher in new beginnings of hope, happiness and… pic.twitter.com/TOnSQ6qqoy — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 25, 2023

Rahul Gandhi Greets People on Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas! May your hearts be filled with love, your homes with happiness, and your lives with peace. pic.twitter.com/qJmwNGixde — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 25, 2023

Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said, "Merry Christmas! May your hearts be filled with love, your homes with happiness, and your lives with peace."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2023 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).