Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated all the students who cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, in 2021. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said. "My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

Check tweet:

