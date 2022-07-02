The Congress party on Saturday demanded an appropriate apology from the BJP on behalf of party leaders who shared 'doctored' video clips of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, GS Communications AICC has written to the BJP President JP Nadda condemning the doctored social media posts by BJP party leaders. Ramesh in his letter demanded an apology and said that failing the same will call for legal action.

Check tweets:

