Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited ailing RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi. Yadav was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday three days after he suffered a fracture due to a fall.

Check Tweet:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav earlier this afternoon at AIIMS Delhi. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment on July 6. pic.twitter.com/PHh3Dib68j — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

