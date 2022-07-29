Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday tendered an apology to President Droupadi Murmu over "Rashtrapatni" remark. In his letter, Chowdhury wrote, "I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same."

Check Tweet:

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu over "Rashtrapatni" remark. "...I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same," reads his letter. pic.twitter.com/dM1shdVU2C — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)