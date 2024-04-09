The Congress party released a list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the upcoming Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The grand old party has fielded Koppula Raju from Nellore and Lavanya Kavuri from Eluru for the forthcoming LS Polls. Check full list of the candidates below. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Releases List of 114 Candidates for Legislative Assembly Elections, Check Names of Candidates.

Congress Releases List of Candidates for Lok Sabha, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Congress releases a list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ZtOaK87ztQ — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)