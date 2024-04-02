The Congress party's Central Election Committee on Tuesday, April 2, unveiled its selection of candidates for the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. The list comprises 114 names chosen to represent the party in their respective constituencies across the state. With this release, the Congress party gears up for a significant electoral battle, aiming to secure positions in the Legislative Assembly. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress To Release Poll Manifesto on April 5; Hold Mega Rallies in Jaipur, Hyderabad Next Day.

Congress Candidates List

Congress releases a list of 114 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/e6bsAnnNWh — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

