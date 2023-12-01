At the COP28 Presidency’s session on Transforming Climate Finance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed UAE's announcement of establishing a Climate Investment Fund on Friday, December 1. “India welcomes the historic decision to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund. We hope that with COP Summit, a concrete result will be yielded on other issues related to climate finance. I heartily welcome UAE's announcement of establishing a Climate Investment Fund”, he said in his speech. PM Modi is currently attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 in Dubai. COP28 Summit 2023: India Presented Excellent Example of Balance Between Ecology and Economy Before World, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Welcomes UAE’s Announcement of Establishing Climate Investment Fund

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE | At the COP28 Presidency’s session on Transforming Climate Finance, PM Narendra Modi says, "India welcomes the historic decision to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund...We hope that with COP Summit, a concrete result will be yielded on other issues… pic.twitter.com/vwG8nO4gzK — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

