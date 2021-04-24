COVID-19 in India: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Expresses Solidarity With Indians, Says 'We Must Fight This Global Challenge Together'

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

