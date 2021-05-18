India continues to see a dip in daily COVID-19 cases for the past few days.
Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 recovery rate in India has improved to 85.6% from 81.7% on May 3. The official informed that 4,22,436 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever for the country, adding that a clear positive trend can be observed in COVID-19 recoveries. 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)