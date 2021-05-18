India continues to see a dip in daily COVID-19 cases for the past few days.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 recovery rate in India has improved to 85.6% from 81.7% on May 3. The official informed that 4,22,436 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever for the country, adding that a clear positive trend can be observed in COVID-19 recoveries.