A parody "eviction-safe food delivery" Swiggy ad surfaced on social media amid Zomato's Pure Veg Fleet initiative, prompting the Indian online food ordering and delivery platform to clarify. The sarcastic ad took a dig at Zomato's new initiative, which soon turned into a controversy. The ad claimed that "In Indian neighbourhoods, your dietary preferences are best kept private. Our delivery fleet doesn't leak your private habits to the world. You also save some money as we don't have to pay for the life insurance of our delivery staff against possible mob lynchings." Following this, Swiggy clarified, "We came across a fake ad this morning regarding a recent controversy. If it isn't already obvious, this is NOT an ad by Swiggy." Zomato Pure Veg Fleet Row: Deepinder Goyal Announces to Drop Green Dress Code for Riders Delivering Vegetarian Food, Says All Delivery Executives Will Wear Red.

'Eviction-Safe Food Delivery'

'Swiggy' Ad Gets Attention

New swiggy ad amid the Zomato PURE veg issue. pic.twitter.com/tP7cGitdiw — Blue Sattai Maran (@tamiltalkies) March 20, 2024

Swiggy Clarifies

Haha

This image is not an authentic ad by Swiggy. It is sarcasm/satire/parody. I thought I had dropped sufficient clues: - "/s" - Snarky language - Bad graphic design - AI-generated art - Corporations taking a stand with an apparent spine But it seems like this was still widely… — Nilesh (@nileshtrivedi) March 20, 2024

