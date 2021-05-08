Germany Sends an Oxygen Plant With Capacity of Generating 4,00,000 litres of Oxygen to India:

Delhi: Germany has sent an Oxygen Plant with the capacity of generating 4,00,000 litres of oxygen. The Plant will serve DRDO operated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital. German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner inspected the Plant today.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/MJJf3bVgGY — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

