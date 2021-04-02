Uddhav Thackeray to Address People Of Maharashtra Today at 8:30 PM Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases In The State:

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे आज रात्री ८.३० वाजता राज्यातील जनतेला संबोधित करतील. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will address the state on 2nd April, 2021 at 8:30pm Facebook: https://t.co/2xokOekMo2#Maharashtra — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)