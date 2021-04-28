"It is clarified that the media reports that the Co-WIN Digital Platform has crashed are incorrect and are without any basis. It continues to work smoothly. More than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the portal between 4-7 pm today," the Government of India said.

It is clarified that the media reports that the Co-WIN Digital Platform has crashed are incorrect and are without any basis. It continues to work smoothly. More than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the portal between 4-7pm today: Government of India — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)