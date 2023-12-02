The Deputy-Director General of Meteorology in Chennai, S Balachandran, has provided updates on Cyclone Michaung in the South West Bay of Bengal. He stated, "Depression is present, continuously moving in a North Westward direction. Over the next 24 hours, the cyclone is expected to intensify, concentrating further as it heads towards the West Central Bay of South Andhra and the North Tamil Nadu Coast by the 4th. The cyclone is projected to move parallel to the coast in Northward direction." Cyclone Michaung: Schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam Regions to Remain Shut on December 4 Due to Expected Cyclone.

Cyclone Michaung Update

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On Cyclone 'Michaung', S Balachandran, Deputy-Director General of Meteorology, Chennai says, "There is depression over the South West Bay of Bengal...It is moving continuously North Westward, and the next 24 hours are likely to concentrate the… pic.twitter.com/rZ7DUMS7AA — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)