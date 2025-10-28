Severe Cyclonic Storm “Montha” has intensified over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is set to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada on Tuesday evening or night, October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph, the storm currently lies about 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam and 340 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, with wind speeds reaching 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph. The IMD has warned of rough sea conditions and advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the Bay of Bengal. While the storm’s core impact will be over Andhra Pradesh, its outer bands have triggered heavy rainfall across northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, prompting orange alerts and precautionary measures in vulnerable areas. Cyclone Montha Set To Make Landfall Today; Orange Alert Issued for 4 Districts in Tamil Nadu, School Holiday Declared in Chennai and Tiruvallur As Heavy Rain Continues.

(A) Severe Cyclonic Storm “Montha” [Pronunciation: Mon-Tha] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal The Cyclonic Storm “Montha” [Pronunciation: Mon-Tha] over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a severe… pic.twitter.com/jnvQPjMYgb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 28, 2025

Cyclone Montha Live Tracker Map on Windy

