The southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were placed under a "orange" alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday amid a depression that developed over the Bay of Bengal. The weather service issued a rain warning for Sunday and Monday. According to meteorological services, the depression will likely become a cyclonic storm on December 3 and grow into a "deep depression" on Saturday. IMD predicts that on December 4 evening, the storm would most likely make landfall between Chennai and Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Amid the warning, authorities informed on Friday, December 1, that all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions to remain closed on 4th December 2023 due to expected cyclone 'Michaung'. Cyclone Michaung Update: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Reviews Preparedness for Impending Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal; Stresses to Prevent Loss of Lives and Minimize Damage.

Schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam Regions to Remain Shut

Puducherry | All schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions to remain closed on 4th December 2023 due to expected cyclone 'Michaung' pic.twitter.com/7BDdyhhjrC — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

