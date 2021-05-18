As Cyclone Tauktae weakens into a 'severe cyclonic storm' and would soon convert into a 'cyclonic storm', heavy to very heavy rain likely to take place in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, and Surendranagar. "The cyclonic system is weakening and it will weaken further. Its impact will be in place only today", Manorama Mohanty, Incharge Director, MET, Ahmedabad said.

