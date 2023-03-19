Daljeet Singh Kalsi, who handles finance for Amritpal Singh, has been arrested according to reports. ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal has been on the run from the Punjab Police, who are trying to arrest him. Meanwhile, internet has been snapped across Punjab till 12 pm Sunday as Amritpal Singh's aides started circulating frantic videos appealing to supporters to reach Shahkot. Amritpal Singh Declared Fugitive, Security Enhanced Across Punjab as Efforts Underway to Nab 'Waris Punjab De' Chief .

Daljeet Singh Kalsi Arrested

Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financer of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, has been arrested: Central Agency sources — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)