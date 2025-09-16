The blood of Gaganpreet Kaur, the accused in the BMW crash case that killed Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh, has tested negative for alcohol, news agency ANI reported, citing the Delhi Police. The blood report implies that Ganagpreet Kaur was not driving the BMW car under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident on Sunday, September 14. The accused was arrested on Monday, September 15, and was sent to two days of judicial custody. Delhi BMW Accident Case: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur, Who Hit Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh With Luxury Car, Remanded to 2-Day Judicial Custody; Court Issues Notice on Bail Plea.

BMW Car Crash Accused Gaganpreet Kaur’s Blood Test Negative for Alcohol

#UPDATE | Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case | The blood sample report of the accused, Gaganpreet, has been reported negative for alcohol: Delhi Police Gaganpreet was arrested yesterday and sent to two days ' judicial custody. The BMW car she was driving hit a bike, killing one… https://t.co/7l2njGocaw — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

